Digital transformation solutions company UST has become a services deployment partner for Workday Inc., a leading provider of solutions that help organisations manage their people and money.

This will enable UST to perform new implementations while continuing to optimise and support Workday customers across the globe, a UST spokesperson said.

As companies embrace cloud-basedsolutions like Workday, benefits of generative AI and custom application development in human capital management and finance continue to grow.

UST will leverage its cross-platform SaaS expertise, Generative AI thought leadership, industry solutions, and automation tools to enable customers get the most from their Workday experience.

Latest tools and training

The spokesman said status as a Workday services deployment partner will allow UST to support customers and organisations going live on the Workday platform for the first time, as well as help and guide existing customers adding new modules, or those who seek to maintain a complex production environment.

Angad Singh, Workday Practice Lead, UST, said the partnership empowers UST to provide current and future customers with Workday services and industry accelerators while giving them the convenience of access to Workday-certified consultants with latest tools and training.

“We will also leverage UST’s strong technical and customer base to allow clients benefit from resources and solutions UST offers as a Workday deployment partner,” he added.

Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer, UST, said the partnership underscores UST’s commitment to help provide customers with cutting-edge SaaS solutions.

“As both a Workday customer and deployment partner, we offer a unique perspective that enables us to deliver tailored solutions to enterprises. By leveraging our expertise in cross-platform SaaS, generative AI, Workday Extend and industry-specific solutions, we empower organisations to achieve maximum value from Workday investments.”