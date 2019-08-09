DineOut acquires Binge Digital

Restaurant technology company Dineout on Friday announced its acquisition of Binge Digital, a Delhi-based food tech firm that helps restaurants up-sell and increase ticket size with the help of analytics and video menus.

Binge allows diners to access a restaurant’s menu in video format at the table itself, utilising diner’s data and patterns. The platform also provides in-depth information about the menu at restaurants in addition to restaurant discovery services.

This is Dineout’s fourth acquisition after inResto, Gourmet Passport and Torqus.

“We are happy and excited to announce the acquisition of Binge Digital which through its cutting edge technology will enable us to bolster our product portfolio, especially the newly launched digital menu product, Dine-In. We will start offering this product eventually across all the cities we are present in over the next few months,” said Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, DineOut.

Dine-In is a digital menu product from DineOut that enables variable and dynamic pricing for restaurants utilising data analytics and artificial intelligence.