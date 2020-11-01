Disappearing messages on WhatsApp: What you need to know

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
WhatsApp may soon make disappearing messages officially available to users.
First reported by WABetaInfo, new details about disappearing messages are available under the FAQ section on WhatsApp’s website.
According to the WABetainfo report, the feature will officially be made available to users in a future update.
According to the ‘About disappearing messages’ page under WhatsApp’s FAQ section, users will be able to send individual or group chat messages that disappear after seven days on the platform.
“The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat. This setting won’t affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat. In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off. In a group chat, only group admins can turn disappearing messages on or off,” reads the page.
Some part of a disappearing message may still remain visible under certain circumstances. For instance, the message will disappear if a user doesn’t read it within seven days, however, a preview of the message may still appear in the message notification until WhatsApp is opened. When a user replies to a disappearing message, the quoted text may still remain visible in the chat after seven days.
If a user forwards the disappearing message to a chat where disappearing messages have been turned off, the forwarded message will not disappear. The disappearing message will also be included in the backup if a user creates the backup before the message disappears.
Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup, according to the FAQ page.
Users to whom a disappearing message has been sent can still forward or take a screenshot of the message to save it before it disappears. They can also copy and save the content of the message.
As for media content, “If disappearing messages are turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is on,” WhatsApp said.
The feature will be available for users on Android, iPhone, KaiOS, WhatsApp Web and Desktop version.
