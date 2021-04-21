Info-tech

Discord has ended buyout talks with Microsoft: source

Reuters April 21 | Updated on April 21, 2021

Messaging platform was valued at around $7 billion as of December

Messaging platform Discord Inc has ended deal talks with Microsoft Inc and plans to focus on growing the business as a standalone company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Microsoft and Discord did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters had reported in March that Microsoft is in talks to buy Discord, for more than $10 billion.

Microsoft’s gaming revenue grew 51% in Q2 2021

Boost to gaming

The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the prospects of gaming companies as people under lockdowns increasingly turn to video games as a form of entertainment.

Discord, which was valued at around $7 billion as of December, is a platform on which users coordinate group activities such as games, discussions and even virtual parties.

Microsoft launches new testing programme to help make games more accessible

