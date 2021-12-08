Discovery, Inc. acquires assets of ad-tech co ZEDO

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Discovery, Inc on Wednesday announced that it has acquired the assets, technology and intellectual property of ZEDO, an Inda and United States-based advertising technology company.
“The acquisition will bring ZEDO’s technology in-house and enable faster innovation across Discovery’s ad solutions,” the company said in an official release.
With this acquisition, Discovery will have access to key ad technology platform capabilities, including a Supply-Side Platform (SSP) & Real Time Bidding (RTB) capabilities, which will enhance its global direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms, improve the consumer experience and drive monetisation. As part of the acquisition, Discovery will also onboard employees of ZEDO based in India and the United States.
“This deal will bring the Discovery and ZEDO teams together to enhance the overall consumer ad experience, as well as help push new innovation by integrating ZEDO’s capabilities with our global direct-to-consumer platform,” said Sudheer Sirivara, EVP, DTC - Global Technology, Discovery Inc.
“We are excited to welcome the ZEDO team to the rapidly growing technology presence in our India Development Center, which is a strategic priority for us to build talent and expertise across the country to help scale globally,” Sirivara added.
“Discovery entered the streaming space with the launch of discovery+ and quickly became an industry leader,” said Roy de Souza, CEO and Co-Founder, ZEDO.
“With the acquisition of ZEDO’s assets, Discovery will have its own proprietary Real-Time Bidding (RTB) platform and SSP to sell advertising programmatically. Discovery’s advertisers will soon have one place to buy advertising on a high-quality set of streaming platforms and reach Discovery’s vast global audiences,” added de Souza.
The ZEDO asset acquisition builds on Discovery’s acquisition of AdSparx’s assets in 2020, bringing Server-Side-Ad-Insertion (SSAI) capability to Discovery’s global tech platform. It will further enhance its video and ad experiences by combining ZEDO’s technology with Discovery’s SSAI and global video platform.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...