Discovery, Inc. acquires assets of ad-tech co ZEDO

Discovery, Inc on Wednesday announced that it has acquired the assets, technology and intellectual property of ZEDO, an Inda and United States-based advertising technology company.

“The acquisition will bring ZEDO’s technology in-house and enable faster innovation across Discovery’s ad solutions,” the company said in an official release.

With this acquisition, Discovery will have access to key ad technology platform capabilities, including a Supply-Side Platform (SSP) & Real Time Bidding (RTB) capabilities, which will enhance its global direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms, improve the consumer experience and drive monetisation. As part of the acquisition, Discovery will also onboard employees of ZEDO based in India and the United States.

“This deal will bring the Discovery and ZEDO teams together to enhance the overall consumer ad experience, as well as help push new innovation by integrating ZEDO’s capabilities with our global direct-to-consumer platform,” said Sudheer Sirivara, EVP, DTC - Global Technology, Discovery Inc.

“We are excited to welcome the ZEDO team to the rapidly growing technology presence in our India Development Center, which is a strategic priority for us to build talent and expertise across the country to help scale globally,” Sirivara added.

“Discovery entered the streaming space with the launch of discovery+ and quickly became an industry leader,” said Roy de Souza, CEO and Co-Founder, ZEDO.

“With the acquisition of ZEDO’s assets, Discovery will have its own proprietary Real-Time Bidding (RTB) platform and SSP to sell advertising programmatically. Discovery’s advertisers will soon have one place to buy advertising on a high-quality set of streaming platforms and reach Discovery’s vast global audiences,” added de Souza.

The ZEDO asset acquisition builds on Discovery’s acquisition of AdSparx’s assets in 2020, bringing Server-Side-Ad-Insertion (SSAI) capability to Discovery’s global tech platform. It will further enhance its video and ad experiences by combining ZEDO’s technology with Discovery’s SSAI and global video platform.