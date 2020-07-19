Disney halts funding Facebook and Instagram ads: Report

Entertainment conglomerate Disney has slashed its advertisement funding to social media platforms Facebook and Instagram amidst the concerns over their content policies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It has reportedly joined the movement initiated by high profile corporations, like Coca Cola, Hershey, Verizon, Honda and others, to cut down their funding to Facebook and Instagram in an effort to compel them to have stricter regulations for hate speech and misinformation.

According to a previous report, the ad boycott campaign began in July, with a call made for corporates to stop advertising on Facebook and its sister platform Instagram.

The proximate trigger for the ad boycott campaign was Facebook’s decision not to pull down a post by President Donald Trump in which he had warned of violence against #BlackLivesMatter protestors across the US.

According to the WSJ report, Disney has temporarily halted ads for its news Disney Plus streaming service on Facebook. It has also stopped funding adds for its Hulu streaming service on Facebook’s Instagram platform.