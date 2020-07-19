Info-tech

Disney halts funding Facebook and Instagram ads: Report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 19, 2020 Published on July 19, 2020

File photo   -  REUTERS

Entertainment conglomerate Disney has slashed its advertisement funding to social media platforms Facebook and Instagram amidst the concerns over their content policies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It has reportedly joined the movement initiated by high profile corporations, like Coca Cola, Hershey, Verizon, Honda and others, to cut down their funding to Facebook and Instagram in an effort to compel them to have stricter regulations for hate speech and misinformation.

According to a previous report, the ad boycott campaign began in July, with a call made for corporates to stop advertising on Facebook and its sister platform Instagram.

The proximate trigger for the ad boycott campaign was Facebook’s decision not to pull down a post by President Donald Trump in which he had warned of violence against #BlackLivesMatter protestors across the US.

According to the WSJ report, Disney has temporarily halted ads for its news Disney Plus streaming service on Facebook. It has also stopped funding adds for its Hulu streaming service on Facebook’s Instagram platform.

Published on July 19, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Huawei to open 3 stores in UK despite govt’s plan to ban it from investing in 5G network