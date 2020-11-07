Disney+ Hotstar VIP introduces ‘Watch with your friends’ feature for IPL

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
Disney+Hotstar on Saturday announced a new social watching experience for Dream11 IPL 2020 for its VIP viewers.
The streaming service has launched its new ‘Watch with your friends’ feature which will allow users to video chat with their friends while watching the LIVE Stream of the match, together on a single screen.
The availability of the feature will begin with the Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs. The feature has been introduced to enable viewers to watch the matches together while maintaining social distance.
Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar said, “We understand that real magic of cricket comes alive in the company of family and friends; something that is difficult in these times of social distancing. ‘Watch with your friends’ is an exciting new concept that replicates offline behaviour virtually.”
Users can add up to five people in portrait mode with an option of listening to the sports commentary over their conversation and control the volume of each. Users will also have the option to join with audio only in case of low connectivity. Apart from this, the feature will synchronize the video for all participants to avoid spoilers.
Disney+Hotstar VIP plan is priced at ₹399 a year.
