Disney testing a new ‘Group Watch’ feature for Disney Plus

Disney is slowly rolling out a new ‘Group Watch’ feature for Disney Plus users that lets users watch content together.

Screenshots of the new feature were shared on Disney Plus’ subreddit which was first reported by the Verge. According to the screenshots, up to six people can watch content together on Disney Plus

The media giant is currently beta testing the feature in Canada according to the subreddit. This was then confirmed by The Verge which reported that the company is likely to roll the feature out to other markets this fall.

All six participants should be Disney Plus subscribers in order to use this feature.

Amazon has been testing a similar feature for users in the US for its Prime members called Watch party, as per the report. Up to 100 members can watch content on Prime Video with friends using the feature provided that each member has a US-based Prime subscription.

Apart from this, streaming platforms have also partnered with third-party service providers for similar group streaming services. For instance, WarnerMedia, Disney, and Netflix have partnered with Scener to let subscribers watch HBO, Disney Plus, and Netflix together.