Disney+Hotstar Premium to stream The Simpsons from April 15

Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will stream all 31 seasons of the American prime time TV show, the Simpsons, from April 15, the company has said.
“Take a break from your family for the world’s favourite family. The Simpsons. All 31 seasons. April 15 onwards,” Disney+Hotstar Premium tweeted from its official account on Sunday.
Besides streaming all seasons of the primetime show, the newly rebranded Disney+ Hotstar will also stream the 2007 feature-length film The Simpsons Movie and the 2020 short film Playdate with Destiny, Gadgets 360 reported.
The content will only be available for Disney+Hotstar’s premium subscribers. Hence, the seasons will not be available in local languages such as Hindi.
The streaming platform, launched on April 3, had restructured its subscription plan, raising prices after the re-branding. The new price for Disney+Hotstar premium is ₹1,499/year, up from Hotstar’s previous yearly plan of ₹999.
There's no confirmation on the launch of the Simpson’s 2012 short film The Longest Daycare on the streaming service.
Disney+ Hotstar had previously accidentally published The Simpsons season 12 on April 3, which was then taken down a couple of days post-launch, Gadgets 360 said.
Media giant Disney last week said it has garnered 8 million paid subscribers for its Disney+Hotstar video streaming service in India.
The Simpsons series, created by Matt Groening, was first released in the ‘80s. The longest-running scripted series, has won 34 Emmys. The 2007 Simpsons movie amassed over $527 million at the worldwide box office.
