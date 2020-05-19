Disney’s streaming head Kevin Mayer quits; to join as TikTok CEO

Kevin Mayer, head of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International department has left the company to join the short video platform TikTok as its Chief Operating Officer, Disney announced on Monday.

“Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, today announced that Josh D’Amaro has been named Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and Rebecca Campbell has been named Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International. Mr. D’Amaro and Ms. Campbell will report to Mr. Chapek,” read the official statement.

“Ms. Campbell succeeds longtime Disney executive Kevin Mayer, who is leaving the Company to become Chief Operating Officer of ByteDance and Chief Executive Officer of TikTok, ByteDance’s popular mobile video platform,” Disney said.

Mayer had led Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment since its founding in 2018. One of his key contributions to the media giant is leading the launch of Disney’s streaming platform, Disney Plus which was launched in the United States back in November.

He had also led the launch of ESPN+ and the integration of Hulu apart from spearheading g major acquisitions alongside former CEO Bob Iger including that of 21st Century Fox. Other major acquisitions include Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios.

“Kevin has had an extraordinary impact on our company over the years, most recently as head of our direct-to-consumer business,” Chapek said. “He has done a masterful job of overseeing and growing our portfolio of streaming services while bringing together the creative and technological assets required to launch the hugely successful Disney+ globally.”

Mayer will be succeeded by Rebecca Campbell, a 23-year Disney employee who recently served as the President of Disneyland Resort overseeing Disneyland, California Adventure, three of the company’s resort hotels, and Downtown Disney.

“I am very proud of what our extraordinarily talented Direct-to-Consumer and the International team has accomplished in creating and delivering a world-class portfolio of streaming services, particularly Disney+. Rebecca was a critical member of the DTCI team from its inception, and I am certain the business is in great hands and will continue to expand and thrive under her expert leadership,” Mayer said.

Mayer in his new role as the CEO of TikTok will be strategizing the development of the short-video platform to one-up competitions such as social media giant Facebook and Snapchat.