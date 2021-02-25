Dixon Technologies seeks land to set up electronics unit in Karnataka

Dixon Technologies, an electronics manufacturer, has expressed plans to set up an electronics manufacturing unit in Karnataka.

The Noida-based company which makes laptop, tabs and other electronics goods, is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) for many domestic and global brands. The company in India is also known for manufacturing home appliances, including desktops, CFL bulbs, LED TVs, CCTVs and washing machines.

The Company's management, led by Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman, met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and IT/BT minister Dr C N Ashwathanarayan and sought government assistance in setting up the unit.

It is said Dixon Technologies has sought 10 to 15 acres of land and other fiscal benefits. To which the state government has responded positively, and the Deputy Chief Minister promised all assistance.

The project is expected to be implemented under the purview of the Karnataka Department of IT/BT and Electronics’ Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) Policy.

The government has shown the company few land parcels, and it is said the company has narrowed down on a few locations in Kolar, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts. The Deputy Chief Minister has also asked deputy commissioners to facilitate the company's request and extend all help in attracting the investment and housing Dixon Technologies’ manufacturing plant in the state.

As per the ESDM policy, if the company sets up its plant in any of the districts other than Bengaluru or any locations outside Bengaluru city, all subsidies and benefits are to be negotiated with the company. Dr Ashwathanarayan said the company has been briefed and convinced of the benefits of employing locals.

The company’s Managing Director Atul Lal, Ramana Reddy, Karnataka IT-BT Department Additional Chief Secretary, Meena Nagaraja IT/BT Department Director and Industrial Development Commissioner Gunjan Krishna were part of the discussion.