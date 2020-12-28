Info-tech

Dixon Technologies’ subsidiary to make smartphones for Motorola

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 28, 2020 Published on December 28, 2020

Padget Electronics will manufacture the handsets at its unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Dixon Technologies on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics will begin making smartphones for Motorola.

Padget Electronics has inked an agreement with Motorola Mobility LLC for manufacturing smartphones, the statement added.

The products will be manufactured at Padget’s manufacturing facility located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: India likely to be export hub for Apple iPhone, Karbonn, Lava, Dixon

In a statement, Atul B Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon, said, “With nearly a century of existence in the market, the legacy and standing of Motorola is unparalleled. To partner with them gives us immense pride, as one has to tick each and every box to be on their Board.”

“Dixon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics is one of the few companies that recently received the PLI scheme approval from the Government of India,” he added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.