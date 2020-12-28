Dixon Technologies’ subsidiary to make smartphones for Motorola

Dixon Technologies on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics will begin making smartphones for Motorola.

Padget Electronics has inked an agreement with Motorola Mobility LLC for manufacturing smartphones, the statement added.

The products will be manufactured at Padget’s manufacturing facility located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, Atul B Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon, said, “With nearly a century of existence in the market, the legacy and standing of Motorola is unparalleled. To partner with them gives us immense pride, as one has to tick each and every box to be on their Board.”

“Dixon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics is one of the few companies that recently received the PLI scheme approval from the Government of India,” he added.