Dixon to invest ₹127 cr to set up tab, laptop production facility

Dixon Technologies will invest ₹127 crore to set up a facility at the Kopparty YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

The electronics firm will produce security surveillance systems, digital video recorders, laptops and tablets. It would get two lakh sq ft of space spread across four sheds. “It will create employment for 1,800 people,” an official statement said.

The Kopparty EMC

The EMC will house 28 units, which are being set up with an aggregate investment of ₹1,052 crore. They are going to create 14,100 jobs in the cluster.

While Digicon Solutions will invest ₹75 crore to produce TVs, laptops and Internet of Thing devices at the EMC, Celkonn Resolute Electronics will set up a manufacturing facility to produce smartphones, tablets and computer accessories with an investment of ₹100 crore.