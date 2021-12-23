Dixon to invest ₹127 cr to set up tab, laptop production facility

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Dixon Technologies will invest ₹127 crore to set up a facility at the Kopparty YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.
The electronics firm will produce security surveillance systems, digital video recorders, laptops and tablets. It would get two lakh sq ft of space spread across four sheds. “It will create employment for 1,800 people,” an official statement said.
The EMC will house 28 units, which are being set up with an aggregate investment of ₹1,052 crore. They are going to create 14,100 jobs in the cluster.
While Digicon Solutions will invest ₹75 crore to produce TVs, laptops and Internet of Thing devices at the EMC, Celkonn Resolute Electronics will set up a manufacturing facility to produce smartphones, tablets and computer accessories with an investment of ₹100 crore.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...