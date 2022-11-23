Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) announced it will host the inaugural edition of DNPA Dialogues — a roundtable on emerging changes in Big Tech and digital media relationship. The event will host idea exchanges on Big Tech’s antitrust practices and possible safeguard mechanisms for news agencies.

Australian economist Rod Sims will be the keynote speaker at the webinar event. Sims, a former head of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), had piloted governmental efforts to resolve revenue-sharing disputes between Big Tech giants and Australian news media.

Big Tech companies including Google and Meta have, in a way, a direct control over digital news publishers. The DNPA Dialogues will see India’s top news publishers and stakeholders from the government, academia, and industry exchange ideas on the need to deal with digital news publishers on an equitable level with the Big Techs.

The meet also aims to provide a platform for Indian publishers to learn and understand the experiences of publishers in other countries, and how their government and legislatures intervened to support them.

The DNPA comprises the digital wings of 17 media businesses — The Hindu, Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, and Network 18.

The second edition of the event, again a webinar, is scheduled for December 9, with the dialogues focusing on European Union and North America.

The DNPA stated that the dialogues will be a regular event in India.