DocsApp targets one million subscribers for 'Gold' services by 2020

DocsApp, a 24x7 online doctor consultation app, has set a target of over one-million subscribers for its annual 'unlimited' consultancy service ‘DocsApp Gold’ by the year 2020.

Launched in March 2019 , the service has already reached its initial milestone of one lakh subscribers in a short period.

For entire family

DocsApp Gold offers unlimited access to the customer and his/her entire family for a plethora of services at an annual subscription fee of Rs 999.

These services include online consultation with over 5,000 specialist doctors across 20 departments like dermatology, weight management and sexology.

Customers can avail up to 30 per cent discount and free home delivery for medicines anywhere in India. The service also offers up to 60 per cent off on lab tests and free pick up of samples.

This annual subscription will benefit the patient with a cost reduction of up to 60 per cent vis-a-vis a conventional visit to the doctor, claims Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, DocsApp.

“In an era where the concept of a family doctor is becoming extinct, online consultation is gaining momentum. DocsApp Gold will enable patients to get access to quality healthcare for entire family at any given time.”

Chat, call, video

DocsApp connects patients to specialist doctors through chat, call and video. The mobile and web-based platform offers doctor consultations on the go.

Established by ex-IITians Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane, DocsApp leverages technology to

provide quality healthcare to people with no geographical constraints, a company spokesman said.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the app has acquired a user base of 10 million and provides more than two lakh consultations per month and allows patients to order medicines and book lab tests.

It has raised $10.1 million till now from Bessemer Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, TechMatrix Corporation, DeNA networks and Facebook’s angel investors InnoVen Capital, Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan.

DocsApp has been ranked as the #1 doctor consultation app in India in the medical category on Google Play Store consistently for more than two years, the spokesman said.

It was chosen the ‘App of the Year 2017’ in the medical category by Amazon in association with Facebook and received the 'Industry Achievement Award 2019' by Hurun Report.