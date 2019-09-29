DocsApp targets one million subscribers for 'Gold' services by 2020

The iPhone 11: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
DocsApp, a 24x7 online doctor consultation app, has set a target of over one-million subscribers for its annual 'unlimited' consultancy service ‘DocsApp Gold’ by the year 2020.
Launched in March 2019 , the service has already reached its initial milestone of one lakh subscribers in a short period.
DocsApp Gold offers unlimited access to the customer and his/her entire family for a plethora of services at an annual subscription fee of Rs 999.
These services include online consultation with over 5,000 specialist doctors across 20 departments like dermatology, weight management and sexology.
Customers can avail up to 30 per cent discount and free home delivery for medicines anywhere in India. The service also offers up to 60 per cent off on lab tests and free pick up of samples.
This annual subscription will benefit the patient with a cost reduction of up to 60 per cent vis-a-vis a conventional visit to the doctor, claims Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, DocsApp.
“In an era where the concept of a family doctor is becoming extinct, online consultation is gaining momentum. DocsApp Gold will enable patients to get access to quality healthcare for entire family at any given time.”
DocsApp connects patients to specialist doctors through chat, call and video. The mobile and web-based platform offers doctor consultations on the go.
Established by ex-IITians Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane, DocsApp leverages technology to
provide quality healthcare to people with no geographical constraints, a company spokesman said.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, the app has acquired a user base of 10 million and provides more than two lakh consultations per month and allows patients to order medicines and book lab tests.
It has raised $10.1 million till now from Bessemer Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, TechMatrix Corporation, DeNA networks and Facebook’s angel investors InnoVen Capital, Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan.
DocsApp has been ranked as the #1 doctor consultation app in India in the medical category on Google Play Store consistently for more than two years, the spokesman said.
It was chosen the ‘App of the Year 2017’ in the medical category by Amazon in association with Facebook and received the 'Industry Achievement Award 2019' by Hurun Report.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Sound financials, healthy revenue prospects and good growth opportunity make this offer attractive
SBI (₹281.2) SBI opened the week strongly at ₹307.5 against the previous close of ₹301.7, up nearly 2 per ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...