Info-tech

DoT asks telcommunication companies to clear dues by midnight

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

After Supreme Court rap, the Department of Telecommunications has ordered firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear dues before Friday midnight.

The DoT, which faced the ire of the Supreme Court for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies, started issuing circle or zone-wise demand notices to firms, the order stated.

The order asked telcos to clear dues by 11.59 pm Friday.

