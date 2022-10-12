Adani Data Networks, a unit of Adani Group, has received a unified license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in six circles — Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai.

These are the six circles where the company bought spectrum in the mm-wave band during the 5G auctions. Adani Data bought a 400 MHz spectrum in the 26 GHz band for ₹212 crore. The company has 100 MHz of 5G spectrum each in Gujarat and Mumbai and 50 MHz each in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

With this licence, it is eligible to carry long-distance calls on its network and offer internet services.

To aid data centre biz

The licence would also help the company with its data centre business where data needs to be transferred within the country as well as outside.

In the absence of such a license, Adani Group would have had to use the services of telecom operators to transfer data for which it has to pay carriage charges.

The company, however, clarified that it does not intend to offer retail telecom services and has bought the 5G spectrum for setting up its private 5G network. “We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports and logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations,” the company had said.