Info-tech

DoT proposes 20-year schedule for AGR dues; new hope for Vodafone Idea

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

Vodafone Idea may survive after all. The Department of Telecom has moved a proposal under which dues related to Adjusted Gross Revenue can be paid over 20 years. DoT has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court seeking approval for the proposal.

Arguing in favour of a relief package, DoT said that a shut down by any operator at this point would have huge negative impact on the banking sector and adversely impact the quality of services in the telecom sector.

DoT has said that if an operator stops services then there could be a massive demand on other surviving operators' network which may impact quality of services. The existing mobile number portability systems may also not be equipped to manage millions of subscribers shifting out of Vodafone Idea’s network.

DoT has therefore proposed that AGR dues can be paid over 20 years. Interest, penalties on the dues amount will also have to be paid.

Published on March 16, 2020
Vodafone Idea Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Discontentment brewing in OTT space over new regulation code