DotPe launches Digital Showroom to help businesses go online via WhatsApp

Gurgaon-based online-to-offline (O2O) commerce and fintech platform DotPe launched Digital Showroom to help retailers set up an online store on WhatsApp within 15 seconds and start selling online.

In the three months since launch, DotPe has recorded 22 lakh downloads of Digital Showroom on Google Play Store.

Digital Showroom is an initiative by DotPe to help offline enterprises take their businesses online to digitally manage and engage with their customers.

The platform claims to empower businesses like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Haldiram’s, among others.

Digital Showroom is for anyone who wants to sell any kind of products or services online through WhatsApp, said DotPe.

To avail the service, users would need to enter their store name, number, and address to create their online store. Once the e-commerce store is registered, Digital Showroom will give the users access to a complete solution that provides free catalogue listing, marketing, and online payment solutions in an integrated format.

They can share their online store over WhatsApp or any other messaging platform to start accepting orders online.

Furthermore, customers can make payments online using multiple channels, with the money getting credited directly to the merchant’s bank account.

Speaking on the launch, Shailaz Nag, Co-founder, DotPe, said: “Due to the fear of contracting Covid-19 amid the prevailing situation, consumers today strictly prefer shopping online for even their basic needs. Hence, it is important for the offline enterprises and retailers to go be online....”

She added: “Digital Showroom is the need of the hour and a must-have for all businesses to access customers and sell online to them...Through this platform, we envision empowering over three crore merchants to connect with over 130 crore potential customers...The online showroom is backed by investors like Naspers Fintech, Fosun RZ Capital, and infoedge.”