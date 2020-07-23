Download speed improves for urban users

Indian urban users have started experiencing faster Internet download speeds, with Delhi recording the greatest improvement of 38.1 per cent for the week ended July 12.

This was followed by Mumbai (33.5 per cent), Hyderabad (33.1 per cent), Ghaziabad (32.4 per cent) and Chennai (30.4 per cent), according to a report by Opensignal.

However, Dhanbad, Kanpur, Solapur and Thiruvananthapuram were the exceptions, where users continued to see significantly lower download speeds throughout the period that the lockdown was loosened, it said.

Towards the end of the fourth phase of lockdown (May 18-31), the overall download speeds for users in a majority of cities had returned to normal, showing no significant difference from pre-lockdown levels.

At the same time, users in some of the cities started to see significantly faster download speeds, and this trend expanded to more cities during the period when lockdown was relaxed from July 1 onwards.

This pattern appeared earlier in Tier-I cities, where there was a more pronounced improvement in download speeds, it added.