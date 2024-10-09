Dozee, health-tech startup that provides AI-based contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM) and early warning system (EWS) is planning to expand its local presence to over 2000 hospitals and 100,000 beds by 2028.

Currently, it has partnerships with nearly 280 hospitals and over 17,000 beds in India. Additionally, Dozee plans to expand its international presence targeting 100,000 beds in the US by 2028.

“Major hospitals in India are growing at approximately 10 to 15 percent year-on-year, thus the Indian market will be incredibly crucial for the company’s future growth,” said Mudit Dandwate, Co-founder & CEO, Dozee.

In the U.S., company will focus on the hospital market alongside transition care sector, he said.

Furthermore, it is expanding its products and entering B2C with the launch of its new product, Shravan, a clinical-grade AI-powered RPM service that monitors vitals including heart rate, respiration, blood pressure, and sleep patterns.

Built on AI-powered Ballistocardiography, the system uses advanced AI algorithms to analyse biomarkers and provide timely alerts for any deviations, reducing the risk of health emergencies and enabling timely medical intervention.

“We are planning to raise funds in the next 6 to 9 months, primarily to support our expansion and other initiatives, including those led by Shravan,” stated Mudit.

The CEO denied news reports that suggested a layoff exercise, and said, “We are hiring very actively and expanding our investments significantly in health AI and global expansion.”

For the last six months, Dozee has maintained a workforce of around 250 to 280 employees adding 30 people during this period, he noted. “Going ahead, we plan to add another 30 to 40 people by December 2024,” he confirmed.

The startup manufactures 70 percent of its products in Bommasandra, Bengaluru, and imports its microprocessors from Taiwan, Singapore, and the U.S. Launched in 2015, the company is on its path to profitability and aims to achieve this by the end of March 2025.