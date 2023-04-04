Dozee, a contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM) and AI-based early warning system (EWS), has raised $6 million as part of its Series A2 funding round.

The round saw the infusion of funds from Dozee’s existing investors such as Prime Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, YourNest VC as well as new investors, including State Bank of India, J&A Partners Family office, and Dinesh Mody Ventures.

Dozee offers services to over 380 hospitals in 50 districts.

Recently, it received the US FDA 510(k) clearance for its flagship remote patient monitoring product—Dozee Contactless Vital Signs Measurement System.

“Dozee plans to further tap over 2,000 hospitals in more than 100 districts in the next two years to improve the quality of critical care facilities in India. The current Series A2 fundraising is a part of the company’s plan to further its reach to every nook and corner of the country and to begin the era of ‘Made in India’ products in the global market,” said Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Co-Founder, Dozee.

“Our growth momentum demonstrates accelerating progress toward our goal of making ‘HarBedDozeeBed’ the future of Indian healthcare Infrastructure,” he added.

Dozee enables healthcare workers to remotely monitor patients’ vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation levels, temperature, and ECG.