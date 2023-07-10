Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud solutions company, has announced that pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has decided to migrate its SAP platform entirely on to it, targeting to reduce application development time by 30 per cent.

“By centralising the platform on AWS, Dr Reddy’s will accelerate the development of new healthcare applications, grow its digital platform to help the organisation serve more than 1.5 billion patients by 2030 around the world, and enable healthcare providers to better track the progress of patients,” AWS said..

It said the Hyderabad-based pharma company has been progressively creating and migrating digital applications to AWS to automate its IT infrastructure.

“With AWS, Dr Reddy’s aims to reduce application development time by 30 per cent, improve internal operations, accelerate improvements in generic drug manufacturing processes, and drive new areas of innovation,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Dr Reddy’s is one of the first AWS customers to run its data centre and disaster recovery workloads now from both the new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region and the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region.

Greater continuity

“This enables Dr Reddy’s to ensure even greater continuity of its services by running applications across multiple highly available data centres in India,” it said.

“In addition to the cloud migration and modernisation efforts with AWS, Dr Reddy’s and Amazon have entered into a strategic collaboration to build innovative go-to-market models to help fuel long-term growth,” MV Ramana, CEO of branded markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said.

AWS recently announced its plans to invest $12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services.