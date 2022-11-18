The government has raised the penalty amount to up to ₹500 crore under the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 released on Friday.

The draft proposes to set up a Data Protection Board of India. The draft is open for public comments till December 17.

“If the Board determines at the conclusion of an inquiry that noncompliance by a person is significant, it may, after giving the person a reasonable opportunity of being heard, impose such a financial penalty as specified in Schedule 1, not exceeding rupees five hundred crore in each instance,” the draft said.

This penalty amount is much higher than proposed by a previous draft. The draft Personal Data Protection Bill in 2019 proposed a penalty of ₹15 crore or four per cent of the global turnover of an entity.

Graded penalty system

The draft has proposed a graded penalty system for data fiduciary that will process the personal data of data owners only in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

The draft proposes a penalty of up to ₹250 crore if the Data Fiduciary or Data Processor fails to protect data under its possession from breaches.

The same set of penalties will be applicable to the Data processor—which will be an entity that will process data on behalf of the Data Fiduciary, the draft said.

The draft also noted that the government may notify any Data Fiduciary or class of Data Fiduciaries as Significant Data Fiduciary, on the basis of an assessment of relevant factors, including the volume and sensitivity of personal data processed; risk of harm to the Data Principal; potential impact on the sovereignty and integrity of India; risk to electoral democracy; security of the State; public order; and such other factors as it may consider necessary.

Data Protection Officer

It also said the Significant Data Fiduciary shall appoint a Data Protection Officer who shall represent the Significant Data Fiduciary under the provisions of this Act and be based in India.

The Data Protection Officer shall be an individual responsible to the Board of Directors or similar governing body of the Significant Data Fiduciary.

The Data Protection officer shall be the point of contact for the grievance redressal mechanism under the provisions of this Act and appoint an Independent Data Auditor who shall evaluate the compliance of the Significant Data Fiduciary with provisions of this Act.

Grievance redressal

“A Data Principal shall have the right to readily available means of registering a grievance with a Data Fiduciary. A Data Principal who is not satisfied with the response of a Data Fiduciary to a grievance or receives no response within seven days or such shorter period as may be prescribed, may register a complaint with the Board in such manner as may be prescribed,” it added.

On transfer of personal data outside India, it said the government may, after an assessment of such factors as it may consider necessary, ‘notify such countries or territories outside India’ to which a Data Fiduciary may transfer personal data, in accordance with such terms and conditions as may be specified.

