Dropbox announces new features including automated folders to help users stay organised

Dropbox has announced a range of new automation features to help users stay organised. “We’re unveiling new features that make it easier to create and maintain an efficient organisational system,” it said in a blogpost.

The file-hosting service said that it currently holds over 550 billion pieces of content as users share docs, presentations, photos, and videos across the platform. It is leveraging automation for the new feature to help users organise their content across files and folders.

“To help your team work together more efficiently, we developed new features that enable you to use automation to stay organised,” it said. These features include automated folders, automated dashboard, naming conventions and multi-file organise.

The Automated folders feature will let users create folders that automatically perform specific tasks when a file is added to the folder. These tasks include naming, sorting, tagging, and converting. Automated folders and their settings can be controlled and managed from a central dashboard through an automated dashboard.

Users can also create file naming standards based on categories that can be applied to individual folders. “You can rename files or photos by the date they were taken and include a parent folder name,” it explained.

The muti-file organise feature will let users categorise and sort a folder’s files into subfolders based on dates, keywords or level of activity. Users should preview and verify changes before files are moved. These features are being rolled out to teams and will be coming soon to individual plans and Dropbox Family. Another new feature introduced by the platform is Tags. Users can also search using tags.

“Use easily searchable words to tag files and folders so you can quickly find the one you need even if you don’t remember its name,” it explained. They can also find and view all their photos and videos in one centralised place on the web. “Access them on any device by clicking on Photos in the left sidebar on dropbox.com,” it said.

Photos on the web are being rolled out to Dropbox Basic, Plus, Family, and Professional plan users. Dropbox is also introducing a completely redesigned HelloSign mobile app to help users send, sign, and check the status of signature requests from anywhere. The HelloSign mobile app is now available on iOS with the Android version coming soon.