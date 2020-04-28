DROR partners with MobiKwik to launch first-ever ‘Social Distancing Contest’

In a bid to encourage people to practice social distancing to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, DROR, India’s personal safety app that keeps track of ‘social distancing score’. It has launched a first of its kind ‘Social Distancing Contest’, in association with MobiKwik.

The company stated that the upcoming contest aims at spreading awareness on the importance of social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19 in India. Through the created platform, users will now be able to share their social distancing score and drive forward the message through this thought-led community-driven initiative that is playing a vital role in flattening the curve, DROR mentioned.

The company informed that the contest revolves around the app’s feature, ‘Social Distancing Score’. To participate in the contest, users must register in DROR’s community post which they can keep track of their daily, weekly, and fortnightly social distancing scores.

Based on these scores, the Social Distancing Contest will choose a few lucky winners with the highest social distancing scores and reward them with wallet-cash vouchers up to ₹5,000 through MobiKwik digital wallet.

DROR said that the initiative will also enable users to share their Social Distancing score across social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Users can also share their social distancing picture while sharing their scores and show everyone how they are maintaining social distancing.

Speaking about the new feature, Dhiraj Nauhbar, DROR’s Co-Founder and CEO, stated in the official release: “The contest and the feature are aimed towards inculcating the importance of social distancing amongst our users. In our endeavor to acknowledge their continued efforts in adhering to the health advisories, we will reward all the winners with the highest social distancing score and felicitate them as the heroes of the society for maintaining social distancing.”

He added: “The Social Distancing Score will further motivate everybody to follow the rules of social distancing as a community-driven effort. We are glad to have played a small role, via this contest, towards encouraging positive change amongst society that leads to a better, brighter, and safer tomorrow.”

Talking about this strategic partnership, Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, MobiKwik, stated: "We are happy to announce this partnership with DROR and believe that together we can contribute in our own way towards creating awareness around social distancing amongst the community and country at large. We as an organization understand that social distancing is much needed to ‘flatten the curve’ and fight the pandemic.

Taku said that contest will enable people to action social distancing in their day to day lives and be rewarded at the same time.