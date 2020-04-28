DROR partners with MobiKwik to launch first-ever ‘Social Distancing Contest’

Tracking deals: April 28, 2020
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
In a bid to encourage people to practice social distancing to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, DROR, India’s personal safety app that keeps track of ‘social distancing score’. It has launched a first of its kind ‘Social Distancing Contest’, in association with MobiKwik.
The company stated that the upcoming contest aims at spreading awareness on the importance of social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19 in India. Through the created platform, users will now be able to share their social distancing score and drive forward the message through this thought-led community-driven initiative that is playing a vital role in flattening the curve, DROR mentioned.
The company informed that the contest revolves around the app’s feature, ‘Social Distancing Score’. To participate in the contest, users must register in DROR’s community post which they can keep track of their daily, weekly, and fortnightly social distancing scores.
Based on these scores, the Social Distancing Contest will choose a few lucky winners with the highest social distancing scores and reward them with wallet-cash vouchers up to ₹5,000 through MobiKwik digital wallet.
DROR said that the initiative will also enable users to share their Social Distancing score across social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Users can also share their social distancing picture while sharing their scores and show everyone how they are maintaining social distancing.
Speaking about the new feature, Dhiraj Nauhbar, DROR’s Co-Founder and CEO, stated in the official release: “The contest and the feature are aimed towards inculcating the importance of social distancing amongst our users. In our endeavor to acknowledge their continued efforts in adhering to the health advisories, we will reward all the winners with the highest social distancing score and felicitate them as the heroes of the society for maintaining social distancing.”
He added: “The Social Distancing Score will further motivate everybody to follow the rules of social distancing as a community-driven effort. We are glad to have played a small role, via this contest, towards encouraging positive change amongst society that leads to a better, brighter, and safer tomorrow.”
Talking about this strategic partnership, Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, MobiKwik, stated: "We are happy to announce this partnership with DROR and believe that together we can contribute in our own way towards creating awareness around social distancing amongst the community and country at large. We as an organization understand that social distancing is much needed to ‘flatten the curve’ and fight the pandemic.
Taku said that contest will enable people to action social distancing in their day to day lives and be rewarded at the same time.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Driver-hiring platform DriveU’s founder shares his perspective on the future of mobility
VilCart provides sourcing, logistic and marketing support to kirana stores
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...