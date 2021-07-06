Dvara E-Registry raises pre-Series A round from Omnivore, Dvara Holdings

Dvara E-Registry, an ag-fintech start-up, said it has raised a pre-Series A round of funding from venture capital firm Omnivore and Dvara Holdings. The company, however, did not disclose the quantum of funds raised in the pre-series A round.

Including the latest round and the seed funding, Dvara E-Registry has, so far, raised $2.5 million in total.

Dvara Holdings had incubated DvaraDvara E-Registry is working towards building a digital platform that enables all stakeholders in the agri-value chain, especially smallholder farmers, access financial services and agricultural markets. E-Registry as part of its Dvara Venture Studio cohort that supports entrepreneurs working towards large-scale systemic change in financial inclusion.

Set up in 2019, Dvara E-Registry has worked with over 55 FPOs and over 25,000 farmers across eight states by providing access to credit, insurance, input and output markets and extension services via partner institutions, using farm-level data and actionable insights generated using alternate data, remote sensing, GIS and AI technologies.

“Our Doordrishti platform, which focuses on farmers and FPOs, will benefit significantly from this partnership with Omnivore and its Agri-focused portfolio companies. This, with Dvara Holding’s deep experience in financial inclusion, will allow us to create an unmatched full-service platform,” said Sanjay Mansabdar, Founder and CEO, Dvara E-Registry in a statement

Samir Shah, Executive Vice-Chair & Group President, Dvara Holdings said: “We are delighted to partner with Omnivore. As a pioneer and leading investor in the ag-tech sector, we are looking forward to their deep insights in this sector.”

Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner, Omnivore, said: “To empower every stakeholder in the agri value-chain, we require an integrated universally accessible platform that informs, creates linkages, and generates productivity for all. Dvara E-Registry is doing just that. We are delighted to support their mission to identify and bridge critical gaps in the agri ecosystem so no farmer falls through the cracks.”

Doordrishti, the mobile and web-based platform developed by Dvara E Registry, allows farmers, FPOs, and partner institutions to leverage traditional and alternative data to digitise farmer and FPO land and business activity and provide them farm and crop-specific products and services. KhetScore, an AI-based farm score developed by Dvara E Registry, leverages remotely sensed data from several satellites and enables the remote multi-dimensional assessment of both historical and concurrent agricultural activity. Partner financial institutions can leverage KhetScore and Dvara E Registry’s reach via its Krishak Saathis to create farm credit portfolios that are diversified across borrowers, crops, and geographies, all without the need for physical presence.