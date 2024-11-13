BiteSpeed, an AI-powered customer OS for e-commerce brands has raised $3.5 million Pre-Series A funding round led by Peak XV’s Surge.

The round also saw participation from Whiteboard Capital, Gaurav Munjal (CEO, Unacademy), Aakash Anand (CEO, Bella Vita), and Dhruv Vohra (APAC Head, META), among others.

This round brings BiteSpeed’s total capital raised to $5.6 million, following two previous rounds totaling $2.1 million led by Peak XV’s Surge and Whiteboard Capital, along with over 30 angel investors such as Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Ritesh Malik (Founder, Innov8), and Gaurav Sharma (Founder, SaaSLabs) among others.

The company plans to deploy the funds to accelerate its hiring efforts across marketing, sales, and technical departments to support its global expansion. The key growth regions include North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company also aims to deepen its research and development efforts, particularly in generative AI, to further enhance its suite of products for e-commerce brands.

Vinayak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of BiteSpeed, commented, “This new funding round gives us the necessary ammunition to empower e-commerce brands with an AI-native marketing, support, and chatbots suite that unifies their customer engagement while driving 25 per cent+ owned revenue growth. We’re excited to scale our operations globally and make deeper R&D investments to further transform the e-commerce landscape.”

BiteSpeed helps D2C e-commerce brands with an AI-powered marketing, support, and chatbots suite that drives over 25 per cent additional brand revenue by streamlining customer communication across multiple channels, including WhatsApp, Email, SMS, Instagram, and Push Notifications. This further sits on top of a customer data platform to personalise customer engagement and extract rich customer insights through deep segmentation and analytics capabilities.

The company claims to serves 2,500+ Shopify brands in 50+ countries with a strong customer base in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia (SEA), Europe, and North America. Its notable customers include Skybags, Ugaoo, and Zouk.

The platform is specifically tailored to meet the needs of e-commerce brands, helping them optimise their operations and boost revenue through AI-driven innovation.