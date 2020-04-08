E-scooter sharing company Zypp joins hands with Spencer’s Retail for last-mile delivery

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Electric scooter-sharing company Zypp, formerly known as Mobycy, said that it is partnering with Spencer’s Retail to deploy its fleet for the last-mile delivery provisions in Gurugram and NCR
It will be expanded across the country soon, the company said in a statement.
In addition to training the staff by standard recommendations, Zypp also ensures completely sanitised and clean bikes, it said.
“In the wake of a global pandemic caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, at Zypp, we have been determined to ensure that people have access to essential utilities, delivered at their doorstep safely. To that measure, we are glad to announce our partnership with Spencer’s Retail across the country and deploy our fleet of e-scooters to get the provisions for the patrons of the brand delivering grocery & essential items,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder, Zypp.
To enable mainstream adoption of e-mobility solutions, Zypp has been partnering with e-commerce players and online stores. Its electric vehicles can be customised to best accommodate different types of orders such as food packages, parcels and flowers, it said.
