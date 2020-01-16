E-Sports Platform Gamerji raises $400,000 funding

Gamerji, an e-sports tournament platform, has raised $400,000 from Ahmedabad-based investment firm La Gajjar Group.

The company will use the investment for building technology, increasing operations and also for gaining users, it said in a statement.

“We plan to utilise the funds to make Gamerji the leading e-sports platform in India,” Varun Gajjar, Co-Founder at Gamerji said.

Gamerji allows the new age gamers to compete, communicate, share content and win cash prizes by conducting more than 18 tournaments every day.

Gamerji was founded by Soham Thacker and Varun Gajjar in 2019.