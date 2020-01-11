E-Summit 2k20 at IIT-H on January 18, 19

The E Cell of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) will organise a two-day ‘E-Summit 2k20’ on January 18 and 19. Touted to be one of the biggest entrepreneurship conclaves in the country, the summit focuses on promoting entrepreneurship among students who want to become entrepreneurs.

The summit, with the theme ‘Re-envisioning India 2020’, will have a series of talks and panel discussions, covering various aspects of entrepreneurship.

The event would have sessions on Investor's Perspective; Impact of automation on jobs; the importance of investment in research and development and how to tap global markets.

“Over 90 startups are expected to participate in this event. We are going to organise several competitions to mark the summit,” Dharmgya Sharma, Head of E Cell at IIT-H, has said.

One of the competitions, E-Pic (Elevator-Pitch) allows the participants to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. The two-day event would also have a Biz-Quiz, where participants are allowed to compete in teams of three members.