E-tailers set to notch up volumes of $3.7 billion this festive season

E-tailers are on track to sell $3.7 billion worth of goods during the current festive sale event, which is about 65 per cent more than in the previous year. The Amazon and Flipkart sale season, which kicked off this Sunday, is expected to see a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) spike of seven times during these festive days.

More than 7.5 crore gross transactions are expected over the six-day period this year, compared with 4.5 crore during the same period last year, Redseer Consulting, a management consulting firm, which tracks the consumer internet space, has said.

Also read: Smartphone sales: Online to surpass offline in Oct-Dec quarter

In its latest newsletter, it said continued festive days growth is in line with the overall growth of the industry, which is on track to grow 32 per cent to reach $32 billion for the whole of calendar year 2019.

It said the total number of unique shoppers is expected to grow 60 per cent year-on-year, with many of them hailing from tier 2 and 3 cities. They are likely to be attracted by the improved/refined vernacular interface of platforms and wider-than-ever selection across categories.

Redseer also forecast that there is a wider trend of mobile phone sales growth slowing down and accounting for a smaller share of GMV in 2019 than in earlier years. Its consumer sentiment analysis also shows that consumer electronics and fashion are preferred categories among consumers this year. Furniture will also be a key growth category during this festive season, driven by selection and upgraded supply chains.