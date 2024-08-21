The shares of E2E Networks Limited were trading at ₹2,385.65up by ₹113.60 or 5.00% at the NSE today at 10 am.

E2E Networks Limited, an AI-focused cloud provider in India, has announced the successful closure of an investment round, raising ₹420.51 crores (approximately $51 million). The investment comes from a diverse group of investors, including key members of the promoter group and public investors.

The funds will be used to accelerate the growth of E2E Networks’ AI-First Cloud Platform, enhancing its capability to support advanced machine learning and AI-driven applications.

The company plans to invest in expanding its accelerated cloud infrastructure, focusing on next-generation cloud GPUs and GPU clusters.

Tarun Dua, Co-Founder and Managing Director of E2E Networks said, “This investment is a significant milestone in our journey to becoming the leading AI-First Cloud Platform from India. The capital raised will enable us to enhance our cloud infrastructure, ensuring that we continue to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and support the next wave of AI-driven innovation in India.”

“Our recent empanelment by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) further solidifies our commitment to providing secure and compliant cloud solutions tailored to the needs of both public and private sector.”