Info-tech

eBay buys 5.5% stake for $160 m in Paytm Mall

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

Press Trust of India US-based e-commerce firm eBay has bought a 5.59 per cent stake in Paytm Mall for $160 million (around ₹1,101 crore), according to a regulatory filing by Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd. The deal was carried out through an issue of preferential shares on a private placement basis to e-Bay.

With this round, Paytm Mall has raised about $805 million in total funding across three rounds.

Alibaba’s Singapore-based entity owns a 30.15 per cent stake while SoftBank will have a little over 21 per cent post this investment. “We are proud to have investors like eBay and Alibaba who have been disciplined investors and disciplined operators,” said Paytm Mall ED Rudra Dalmia.

