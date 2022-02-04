Eclat Health to hire 1,400 workforce in tier-II cities

Eclat Health Solutions, Inc, a Washington-based healthtech services company, has said that it would hire 1,400 employees in tier-II cities in Telangana for global delivery centres.

“Eclat Health, backed by Private Equity Investor Gulf Capital, is planning to hire 1,400 employees in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Hyderabad over the next 18 months,” an official of the Telangana IT Ministry said.

Besides expanding the Karimnagar centre where it has 200 employees, the company is planning to open two delivery centres at Warangal and Khammam.

“We are going to hire 300 more employees for Karimnagar centre and 500 employees for the Hyderabad centre,” an Eclat Health statement said.

“We will work with the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) to provide innovative AI solutions to our healthcare customers,” Karthik Polsani, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eclat Health Solutions, Inc, said.

An Eclat Health team met Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday to discuss the company’s expansion plan in the State.