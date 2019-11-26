Ed-tech firm Great Learning introduces course to meet the demand of cybersecurity experts

Ed-tech company Great Learning has introduced Standford advanced computer security programme to meet the demand of cybersecurity experts in India.

The six-month Stanford Certificate programme consists of weekend mentoring sessions, online video-based learning and a series of structured projects, said the statement issued by the company.

It further added that a survey mentioned India has the third-highest number of cyber-attacks after Mexico and France. This has increased the demand for cybersecurity experts exponentially making it one of the most sought-after jobs in India.

"While the demand for such professionals is the greatest across IT and BFSI companies, even sectors like pharma, manufacturing, hospitality and retail are hiring such professionals in a bid to keep their network secure. It’s a fast-growing field that has already started to offer massive opportunities. We are excited to collaborate with the Stanford Center for Professional Development to deliver their impactful Advanced Computer Security program," said Harish Subramanian, Director, Great Learning.

The programme is designed to help the students master in-demand skills such as web application, cloud security, cryptography, emerging threats, network security which leading companies are seeking.