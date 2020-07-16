Ed-tech firm uFony raises funds from The Chennai Angels

﻿

uFony Services Pvt Ltd, the Pune-based ed-tech company, has raised funding from The Chennai Angels and other independent investors for School Diary, an interactive platform that brings education to smartphones.

The funding amount was not disclosed.

School Diary caters to K12 schools, helping them engage students and conduct classes virtually without compromising on privacy. It is an integrated virtual classroom with online teaching, virtual PTMs, instant academic and non-academic updates, and even an online store where parents can shop for school products.

The platform also has an administrator interface to collect online payments, automate accounting, manage transport, track live buses, monitor driver/staff behaviour, manage payroll, inventory & accounts, and much more, says a press release from The Chennai Angels and uFony.

uFony provides SAAS solutions to over 1,000 educational institutes including colleges, schools, coaching, pre-schools, and daycares in more than ten countries. Post-Covid, uFony aims to bring about a change in traditional teaching methods and make them more compatible for the future, the release added.

Chandran Krishnan, CEO, The Chennai Angels, said platforms like School Diary have paved the way for education to be advanced, accessible, and most of all fun. Students seem to enjoy the idea of online classes, a trend that might become essential in the near future.