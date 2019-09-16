Ed-tech platform Udemy launches 'Udemy for Business' in India

Online ed-tech platform Udemy on Monday announced the launch of its corporate learning solution ‘Udemy for Business’, in India.

It will curate the courses on relevant business topics across all fields including development, data science, office productivity, management to name a few.

"We’ve seen tremendous growth in our consumer business in India, and the launch of our business offering ensures Indian companies can invest in upskilling their employees with the global skills needed to succeed today and in the future," said Irwin Anand, Managing Director, Udemy India.

The launch of ‘Udemy for Business’ in India is perfectly timed as companies across India look to ensure their employees remain competitive in the global economy, he added.

The objective of this segment is to offer companies freshest content on the most in- demand skills which employees need to be productive and to become stronger leaders and collaborators.

"We use Udemy for Business because we want to provide a learning platform for our employees across the globe where they can learn anytime, anywhere. With short bite-sized lectures and some of the best professors globally, our employees like learning on the platform because it’s easy to pick up new skills,” says Anurag Seth, VP and Head of Talent Transformation, Wipro.