Ed-tech start-up Edurupt gets ₹1 cr seed funding

Our Bureau | Updated on January 11, 2022

Kochi-based Edurupt offers digital hybrid courses, including German A1

Kochi-based ed-tech start-up Edurupt has raised ₹1 crore seed funding from a Qatar-based investment consortium.

Co-founded by Jaison Abey Sabu, Bibin Mathew Joseph and Tijitha Sabu, Edurupt develops digital hybrid courses for skill-based education.Its digital hybrid cohort (DHC) model blends video lessons, online exercises and live online classes delivered over a platform where one can collaborate and learn with peers.

Edurupt has launched the German A1 certification course in the DHC model, which is priced one-fourth of what others charge on average.

The funds raised will be used to improve the course and strengthen the engineering, a company release said.

