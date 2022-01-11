Ed-tech start-up Edurupt gets ₹1 cr seed funding

Kochi-based ed-tech start-up Edurupt has raised ₹1 crore seed funding from a Qatar-based investment consortium.

Co-founded by Jaison Abey Sabu, Bibin Mathew Joseph and Tijitha Sabu, Edurupt develops digital hybrid courses for skill-based education.Its digital hybrid cohort (DHC) model blends video lessons, online exercises and live online classes delivered over a platform where one can collaborate and learn with peers.

Edurupt has launched the German A1 certification course in the DHC model, which is priced one-fourth of what others charge on average.

The funds raised will be used to improve the course and strengthen the engineering, a company release said.