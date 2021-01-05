Ed-tech start-up Practically raises $4 million in pre-Series B

Suggested keywords: ed-tech, Practically, interactive, immersive, learning solutions, Siana Capital, deep tech investor, 3rdFlix Visual EffectsHyderabad, January 5

Practically, an ed-tech startup, has raised $4 million in a pre-Series B round, led by Siana Capital, a deep tech investor, with participation from existing investors YourNest Venture Capital and Exfinity Ventures.

A product of 3rdFlix Visual Effects Pvt Ltd, the start-up up raised Series A funding of $5 million in 2019.

Practically offers interactive and immersive learning solutions for students of classes 6-12.

“Our progress so far is in-line with our strategic growth plans and we are very well placed to tap the accelerated growth that the ed-tech industry is witnessing today,” Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Practically, said.

“The recent round of funding will be utilised strategically to expand the market for Practically beyond Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Our expansion plan includes establishing a footprint pan-India in the next 12 months,” he said.

“We are also aiming to expand our operations to the Middle-East and the US,” Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Practically, said.