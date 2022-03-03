Edtech firm Practically buys ERP start-up Fedena

Practically, an edtech company that offers an app-based learning solution for school children, has acquired Fedena (Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd), an ERP solutions company. The company said it now had an end-to-end product suite for schools.

Through its open-source project, Fedena’s products are used extensively in 40,000 institutions by 20 million users in 20 different languages spread across over 180 countries.

Tapping global reach

“This move not only boosts our active user base but also gives us an immediate global reach, besides allowing us to offer our product and services to Fedena’s existing network of schools,” Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and COO, Practically, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The integrated product will now offer one-in-all product and services that a school needs from experiential learning content, innovative and collaborative teaching tools, to easy-to-use administrative and support tools,” she said.

Fedena software offers a platform for parent-teacher collaboration, fee management and online payment, grade books and reports, managing timetables, attendance and scheduling, and online examinations.