Scaler, an edtech startup has launched Scaler School of Technology, a four-year residential undergraduate computer science programme

The first 18 months of the programme will focus on mastering computer science fundamentals by building pedagogy with real-life cases, followed by one-year paid industry internship with leading technology companies and one-on-one mentoring by industry veterans, the company said.

The final 18 months will allow students to specialise as senior engineers and machine learning/artificial intelligence engineers with specialisation in algorithmic trading or learning skills. The programme also intends to provide a pre-placement offer (PPO) to 50 per cent of the batch within two and a half years of joining the programme.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler and InterviewBit, said, “The short-duration upskilling courses around machine learning, data science, and AI that Scaler has been providing over the last four years have turned around careers for thousands of young professionals. We have delivered better results than any of the country’s other current four-year UG CS programmes.”

“The 35,000-odd Scaler alumni in the global technology sector gave us the confidence to enter the UG education space and bring fundamental changes that will deliver results for all stakeholders,” he added.

Scaler is also offering a merit-based scholarship programme.

Students at Scaler’s undergraduate programme in software development are eligible to enrol in a Bachelor of Science (BSc) course in computer science, recognised by the UGC, through a partner institute. The degree will enable students to apply for government jobs or Indian and overseas higher studies, the company said