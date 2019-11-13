Education sector top target for cyber criminals in Q3

Cyber criminals seem to have set their eyes on the education sector to launch their attacks.

A quarter of three crore cyber threats reported in the third quarter are targetted at the players in the education sector.

Seqrite, an arm of security solutions company Quick Heal, said that the number of threats has gone up by 40 lakh over the second quarter and by one crore over the number in the first quarter.

The firm stated that rapid digitation happened in the education sector to the increased attacks in the space.

In its Threat Report for the quarter, other verticals such as manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, and professional services continue to be in the high risk category.

“Constantly evolving malware continued to use complex techniques to hide and dodge detection by conventional, signature-based cybersecurity approach,” Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and CTO – Quick Heal Technologies, said.

Trojans saw a huge surge in their adoption and were the preferred attack method deployed against enterprises in the country, accounting for 27 per cent of the total threats. This followed by infectors (24 per cent), worms (17 per cent) and and cryptojacking (11 per cent).