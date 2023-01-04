eInfochips, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NYSE-listed Arrow Electronics, will hire 100 engineers from Chennai in the next six months, according to a senior company official.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Vice President and Head of ASIC, said the Chennai design centre currently has 35 engineers and is looking to add 100 more in the areas of embedded systems, hardware design, silicon design, and digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and blockchain.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the company’s new design centre launch in the city on Wednesday. This is the eleventh design centre for the Ahmedabad-based company, which also has design centres in Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, and Indore.

With a 3,000-plus team, eInfochips provides product engineering, semiconductor design, and digital transformation services to sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics.