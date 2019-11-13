Info-tech

ekincare raises $3.6 million Series A funding

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Health benefits start-up, ekincare, has raised $3.6 million in a Series A funding round led by a new investor, with participation from existing investors including Venture East, Eight Roads and Touchstone equities.

The latest round takes the total funding raised by ekincare to $5.6 million. The funds will be used to strengthen ekincare’s technology platform, business development, marketing, and expand its portfolio of offerings in the corporate health benefits market.

ekincare’s patent-pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered health assistant reads medical data from disparate data sets to create a health graph, predicts health risks, and provides timely personalised recommendations to beat those risks. It caters to more than 200.

“Our patent-pending technology recognises patterns across disparate health data sets, discerning differences between consumer segments and behaviour to engage people better,’’ Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO and Founder, ekincare said in a release.

