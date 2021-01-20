Electric Vehicles get first battery that can charge in five inutes

Israeli company StoreDot Ltd has manufactured the first battery for electric vehicles that can be charged in just five minutes, a step toward making refuelling as fast as cars at a gas station.

The lithium-ion samples were produced by StoreDot’s strategic partner in China, Eve Energy Co, and have been used as a demonstration in a two-wheeled scooter. StoreDot said that rapid charging batteries could overcome range and charging anxiety, a critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption.

Also read: Where are the charging stations for EV buyers?

However, batteries that charge this quickly probably won’t be achievable at scale for years with existing charging infrastructure. Degradation relating to use of fast-charging also is an under appreciated issue.

Also read: Public charging points is future of EVs

“This is a huge positive to the industry, making rapid charging on the go more convenient and reducing a huge barrier to adoption,” said David Watson, chief executive officer of EV-charging company Ohme Technologies UK Ltd. “But these benefits will take a while to come on stream,” he said.

StoreDot was picked by BloombergNEF as one of its top 10 companies of 2020 leading the low-carbon transition.