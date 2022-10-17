Hyderabad, October 17

Electronics Mart India Ltd, which promotes Bajaj Electronics retail chain, made its debut on the stock exchanges and closed at over 40 per cent premium to its issue price. The scrip listed at ₹89.40 per share on the BSE and ₹90 per share on the NSE, at a premium of 51.53 per cent and 52.54 per cent respectively.

The company’s share price closed at ₹84.45 per share on the BSE, a 43.14 per cent premium, and at ₹83.70 per share on the NSE, a 41.86 per cent premium.

The total quantity traded stood at 880.24 lakh shares on the NSE, and the total quantity traded on the BSE stood at 59.32 lakh shares.

The offer consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, the company said in a statement on Monday