Twitter owner, Elon Musk has reportedly formed an artificial intelligence company to compete with OpenAI, a creator of ChatGPT. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is called X.AI, with funding from SpaceX and Tesla investors.

According to The Verge report, the company was incorporated on March 9, 2023. Musk had recently revealed that the microblogging platform would let users use up to 10,000 characters in a tweet.

Also read: Microsoft integrates Bing AI features into Skype, Swiftkey and Start app on mobile

He has bought thousands of graphic processing units to power an upcoming generative AI product and has planned to create an AI firm to compete with the Microsoft-backed OpenAI. He was also involved early on in the creation of OpenAI in 2015 and has served as co-chair. He left OpenAI’s board in 2018 and has since criticised the organisation. He has expressed worry that it was “training AI to be woke” and said it was “effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

Musk has earlier signed a report calling for a hiatus in the development of AI. He said, “AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity.”

Also read: ChatGPT could be a stock forecaster