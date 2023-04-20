Elon Musk has threatened to take legal action against tech giant Microsoft over claims that the company “trained illegally using Twitter data.”

His remarks came as a response to a tweet that Microsoft’s advertising platform would stop supporting Twitter due to the latter’s changes requiring payment to access its API.

This comes after Musk disclosed in an interview that he plans to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT - TruthGPT, which will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

“They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time,” Musk wrote.

Twitter has said on its support page, “Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter.

As of April 25, 2023, you’ll be unable to: access your Twitter account through our social management tool, create and manage drafts or tweets, view past tweets and engagements, and schedule tweets.”

The Verge noted in its report that under Twitter’s new pricing arrangement, companies like Microsoft would have to pay around $42,000 per month to gain access to Twitter’s API.

