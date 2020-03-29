Emerging technologies is a challenge to data protection solutions, says Dell Technologies’ survey

All organisations in India are in their digital transformation journey. The challenge at this juncture is in finding the right solution to protect the data, as not only are data volumes seeing a surge, but are becoming more valuable and complex, said Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager (Data Protection Solutions), Dell Technologies.

Sharing insights from Dell Technologies’ Global Data Protection Index 2020 Snapshot, he said that organisations, on an average, are managing 40 per cent more data than they were a year ago. (It has risen to 13.53 petabytes (PB) from 9.70 PB in 2018. The data includes APJ but excludes China market).

Around 1,000 IT decision makers across 15 countries were surveyed to understand the impact of cloud and complexities of advanced technologies on data protection readiness.

The findings revealed that the largest threat in protecting and managing increasing data volumes was from growing disruptive events – from cyber attacks to data loss to systems downtime.

The estimated cost of data loss has increased to over $1 million per organisation, said Bajwa, and added that organisations that used more than one data protection vendor were found to be more than two times vulnerable to a cyber incident. Around 80 per cent of the organisations chose to deploy solutions from two or more providers.

Emerging technologies

The study showed that almost all organisations made some level of investment in newer and emerging technologies such as cloud-native applications, artificial intelligence, machine learning, software as a service, 5G and cloud edge infrastructure and Internet of Things.

However, 71 per cent of the respondents indicated that the emerging technologies created more data protection complexity. More than half of them conceded to the struggle in finding adequate data protection solutions.

They believed that the existing solutions would not be able to meet all future business challenges. Bajwa said, “Indian organisations have taken to protecting critical assets, have started to look at cloud, but public cloud deployment has not caught up as much as it is elsewhere. Globally, these are deployed in multi-cloud arena; it is yet to happen here.”

He added, “As automation becomes the key, CIOs will look for lesser management issues (at their level). There is therefore a need to standardise technology, look for global deployment and scale, applications on the fly, agile deployment and process model. Dell Technologies is well-positioned to address the new protection.”